WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' live from Rupp Arena

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
BBN Tonight
It's Kentucky basketball game day, and Big Blue Nation has been busy!

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are live in Rupp Arena with the latest on all of it.

Mitch Barnhart joins with more on hiring Will Stein; Goose Givens previews the Kentucky vs. North Carolina SEC-ACC basketball game.

Plus, our Sierra Newton went to Louisville to talk with Stein's mom, Debbie, about her local business, SissyCakes, and her son's sweet return to the Bluegrass.

Stay tuned for more information on the Stein press conference, set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Lexington.

