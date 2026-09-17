WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' prepares for Media Madness

Kentucky basketball team preps Maggie Davis for "media madness"

(LEX 18) — Maggie Davis talks with the Kentucky basketball team ahead of Mark Pope's inaugural media madness event.

What advice do these elite athletes have for our... slightly-less elite reporters? Watch and find out before the players and the media swap spots at Thursday's event! Maggie and the entire BBN Tonight crew will be inside the basketball facilities to go through a team practice, while the players will have the chance to ask their own "post game" questions.

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on the official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.

Maggie Davis is committed to covering stories that matter to you. Send your stories ideas to her via social media, @MaggieDavisTV, or via email: Maggie.Davis@wlex.tv