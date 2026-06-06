WATCH: Big Blue Roulette comes to 'BBN Tonight'

BBN Tonight

We're playing the game that has gone viral amongst Big Blue Nation and plummeted productivity around the Bluegrass. It's Big Blue Roulette! How will Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis do? Watch and find out now!

Then, they're joined in the BBN Tonight studio by the game's creator, Daniel Reeves. Hear what inspired him to create the game, if there are any tips and tricks to help fans achieve that coveted 40-0 season, why he's always bled blue, and what he's working on next.

Click HERE to play the game for yourself! Let us know how you did by posting your rosters on social media and tagging @BBNTonight.

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station of UK Athletics, LEX 18.