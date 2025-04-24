WATCH: Brandon Garrison discusses return to Kentucky

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Garrison interview (4-23-25)

"I had to bet on him and myself."

That's what Brandon Garrison told BBN Tonight's Kinsey Lee regarding his decision to transfer from Oklahoma State to Kentucky and play for the program's first-year coach, Mark Pope.

"We had a special group of people," Garrison said of last season's inaugural roster of Pope-era Cats. "We connected very well when we first got here. Once we started putting it all together - winning games - people started realizing how good we could be."

Garrison's initial bet paid off, and now, a year later, he's not interested in rolling the dice again.

"Being in the system for my first year here, [and] getting a vibe of the coaches and how they treated me," came to Garrison's mind when recounting his decision to return for his junior year/second season with the Wildcats.

He let BBN know his intentions on April 12. Tonight, hear more from "BG" about his decision to return to UK, his favorite memories from year one, what he likes about the new roster ahead of year two, and his relationship with Mark Pope.

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Brandon Garrison. Mark Pope. UK men’s basketball practice.

"I just felt like I can trust Coach Pope and he'll get me where I'm trying to go," Garrison said. "Having a coach that played my position... In [last year's] summer workouts and stuff, he was down there bumping with me and Amari [Williams], teaching us new things - little techniques that helped him against 7-footers. Having a coach like that who can help you is very good."

Garrison also explained his connection with Big Blue Nation, as well as his excitement for year two in the blue and white.

"I already know the Pope offense, I'd say. I'm ready to get back on the court... Just to be able to see some of the [incoming] guys, watch them play over the year, and trusting Coach of who he's choosing," Garrison said.

"He tries to get guys of high character, as everyone knows. Trusting in him to put the roster together and building it around the guys who chose to come back."

