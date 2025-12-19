Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Craig Skinner previews Kentucky volleyball final four

(1) UK set to face (3) Wisconsin Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET
Nick Lazaroff
Kentucky volleyball head coach Craig Skinner sits down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis ahead of UK's trip to Kansas City for the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

They discuss how he's been able to highlight all of this team's strengths, what it will take to hang another banner, and why this team has been particularly good at finding joy, even in high-pressure situations.

For more on Kentucky volleyball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

