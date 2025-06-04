WATCH: Jasper Johnson visits "BBN Tonight"

Ahead of his debut with the Wildcats, Freshman Guard Jasper Johnson makes a stop at BBN Tonight to talk about what he can do, what he can bring to the table for the upcoming season, and his first FaceTime with Mark Pope.

The 6' 4" Lexington native sees a level of excitement from next season's team roster, and he's "excited to see how we can put this thing together and get the season started."

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.