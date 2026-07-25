WATCH: Jerone Morton joins 'BBN Tonight'

Meet the Cats: Jerone Morton

BBN Tonight's exclusive "Meet the Cats" series continues with another newcomer on this year's Kentucky basketball team: Jerone Morton! He's interviewed by the team's returners: Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams and Trent Noah.

Learn more about the moment he knew he'd commit to Kentucky, get his take on who he believes should be on the program's all-time starting five, and hear a little "friendly competition" between Morton and Moreno following several head-to-head battles during their high school days.

This story was shot and edited by BBN Tonight specialty photographer and editor, Nick Lazaroff.

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.