WATCH: John Calipari full press conference (6-30-23)

Kentucky men's basketball's Coach Calipari talked with the media Friday afternoon
Keith Farmer - LEX 18
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 18:46:37-04

LEX 18 — Kentucky men's basketball Head Coach John Calipari talked with the media Friday afternoon to address the summer's biggest headlines.

He discusses Aaron Bradshaw's foot injury, the current state of Name Image and Likeness in college athletics, how the transfer portal affects roster construction, if he'll be on the sidelines in Toronto, and whether or not he'll make additional changes to his roster and coaching staff before the start of the regular season.

Plus, what was the advice Lil Wayne gave him?!

