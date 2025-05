CHAMPION Kaz Brown joins the show! (5-21-25)

Former Kentucky volleyball star Kaz Brown joins BBN Tonight to talk with Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer about her pro career and her recent championship with the Orlando Valkyries. What was it like to compete against one of her UK teammates? Plus, how does she plan on spending her piece of the one-million dollar prize?

