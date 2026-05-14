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WATCH: Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione on 'BBN Tonight'

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
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Noah Cierzan | BBN Tonight
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WATCH: Nick Mingione previews final reg. season series (5-13-26)

Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione sits down with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis to talk about the season so far, Jaxon Jelkin’s complete game, this weekend’s regular season finale against Arkansas and what went into his decision to cancel Tuesday’s midweek game vs. NKU.

Kentucky baseball hosts Arkansas for a three-game series beginning Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network+ and the UK Sports Radio Network. Game two is slated for Friday at 6:30 p.m., followed by a final meeting Sunday at 2 p.m., all inside Kentucky Proud Park.

The projected starting pitchers are Nate Harris (Thursday), Ben Cleaver (Friday) and Jaxon Jelkin (Sunday).

For more on UK baseball and all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

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