WATCH: Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione on 'BBN Tonight'

WATCH: Nick Mingione previews final reg. season series (5-13-26)

Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione sits down with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis to talk about the season so far, Jaxon Jelkin’s complete game, this weekend’s regular season finale against Arkansas and what went into his decision to cancel Tuesday’s midweek game vs. NKU.

Time flies when you’re having fun ⚾️



Ahead of @UKBaseball's final regular season series, Head Coach Nick Mingione sat down one-on-one with @MaggieDavisTV to talk all things Bat Cats.



Don’t miss the full interview tonight on BBN Tonight at 7:30! pic.twitter.com/LqnquqkeeX — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) May 13, 2026

Kentucky baseball hosts Arkansas for a three-game series beginning Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network+ and the UK Sports Radio Network. Game two is slated for Friday at 6:30 p.m., followed by a final meeting Sunday at 2 p.m., all inside Kentucky Proud Park.

The projected starting pitchers are Nate Harris (Thursday), Ben Cleaver (Friday) and Jaxon Jelkin (Sunday).

For more on UK baseball and all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.