WATCH: Kentucky basketball's all-time greats welcome Otega Oweh to 1,000-point club

WATCH: Oweh joins the 1,000 point club

When Otega Oweh scored his 1000th point as a Wildcat, Big Blue Nation may have felt the need to say a few things.

"Congratulations," first of all, on an accomplishment achieved only by 64 other Wildcats, including just four transfers. Only five Kentucky men's basketball had ever reached four-figures faster.

"Thank you," second of all, for nearly two seasons worth of memorable moments, and-one opportunities, and double-figure scoring outings.

Turns out, BBN includes legendary Wildcats like Dan Issel, Kenny Walker and Jack "Goose" Givens. The program's top-three scorers of all time, as well as additional members of UK's 1,000-point club, sent BBN Tonight personalized messages for the newest member of their crew.

Watch their messages here, as well as Oweh's reaction to hearing from some of the best to ever wear the blue and white:

Special thanks to Deb Moore and Billy Toombs with UK Athletics for their coordinating efforts on this piece. Reported by Maggie Davis. Shot and edited by Nick Lazaroff.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.