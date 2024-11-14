WATCH: Malachi Moreno joins BBN Tonight

New Wildcat Malachi Moreno joins BBN Tonight 11-13-24

Fall signing period is officially here, and the Kentucky men's basketball program is wasting no time adding highly-rated recruits to next season's roster.

Malachi Moreno was the first Cat to officially sign on the dotted line. The Kentucky native is live in the BBN Tonight studio to discuss joining Mark Pope and the Wildcats.

BBN Tonight

