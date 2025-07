Meet the Mollys: Tuozzo and Berezowitz

Kentucky volleyball has new defensive duo preparing for the season, as Molly Tuozzo returns for her junior season and Molly Berezowitz transfers in after two years at Marquette. Maggie Davis sits down with both Mollys to talk team chemistry, what makes this roster unique, and why they each chose Kentucky.

