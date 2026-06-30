WATCH: Milan Momcilovic joins "BBN Tonight"

Iowa State transfer turned Kentucky Wildcat Milan Momcilovic sits down with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis to talk about his decision-making process, the role he hopes to play at Kentucky, and how UK's coaching staff is tailoring practice to what works for him.

"He’s an unbelievable shooter. He came in, and we’re like, ‘Okay, teach us what you do. Like, we’re not going to tell you how to run your workouts and all this stuff. Let’s learn from you and let’s figure out where we can tweak it,'" Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean told Davis in an earlier interview this summer. "We’re not tweaking anything, because he’s the best shooter in America, right?”

Today, Davis asked Momcilovic for his reaction to that quote and expectation. And exactly how many shot attempts does Mark Pope expect Momcilovic to take this season to retain that title?

Plus, more on the word he's really thinking before he lets it fly. Will he continue that tradition at Kentucky?

This story was shot and edited by BBN Tonight Specialty Photographer and Editor, Nick Lazaroff.

BBN Tonight

Maggie Davis is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Maggie at maggie.davis@wlex.tv

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.