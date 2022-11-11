Watch Now
WATCH: Mitch Barnhart sets the record straight on NIL

LEX 18
Mitch Barnhart
BBNIL and Mitch Barnhart (11-10-22)

Name, Image, and Likeness has been a hot topic for the athletic department this week, head football coach Mark Stoops was asked about it on Monday, then after a decommittment from the football program Vince Marrow addressed it on the Mark Stoops Radio Show.

On Thursday, Mitch Barnhart penned an open letter to the BBN, all sharing the same message that Kentucky is all in on NIL and the student-athletes have the full support of the athletic department.

It continues to be a confusing, and changing landscape and fans have had questions about whether Kentucky is doing enough in this space to remain competitive. Barnhart sat down with Keith Farmery to set the record straight on UK and NIL.

