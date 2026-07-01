WATCH: Mitch Barnhart's final day as UK AD (full episode)

On Mitch Barnhart's final day as the University of Kentucky Athletics Director, BBN Tonight is cataloging his career in the Bluegrass.

From his coaching hires to his facility renovations to the lives he changed along the way, tonight's episode is dedicated to the more-than two decades of work Barnhart contributed to the University of Kentucky, Big Blue Nation, and the Commonwealth as a whole. Hear from a few of his current coaches, including Mark Pope, Will Stein, Kenny Brooks, and Nick Mingione.

Plus, see how his legacy lives on through his "AD tree," and learn how a few of those men took time to celebrate Barnhart and his wife, Connie, earlier this month.

BBN Tonight

For more on the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.