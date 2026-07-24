WATCH: Ousmane N'Diaye joins 'BBN Tonight'

Meet the Cats: Ousmane N'Diaye

BBN Tonight's exclusive "Meet the Cats" series continues with another newcomer on this year's Kentucky basketball team: Ousmane N'Diaye! He's interviewed by the team's returners: Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams and Trent Noah.

Learn what he was doing (hint: what movie he was watching) when he officially committed to Kentucky, and why it's "Europe in eight" when it comes to his food preferences. Plus, which returner may not have watched very much of the World Cup...

BBN Tonight

This story was shot and edited by BBN Tonight specialty photographer and editor, Nick Lazaroff.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.