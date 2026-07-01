WATCH: Patty Jo Hedges-Ward joins BBN Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Patty Jo Hedges-Ward, one of the most decorated players in Kentucky women's basketball history, will be inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2026.

Known as Patty Jo Hedges during her playing career, Hedges-Ward remains Kentucky's all-time assists leader with 731 career assists, a mark that ranks fifth in SEC history. She also owns the program's single-game assists record (16), ranks third in single-season assists and sixth in career steals, and finished her career with 1,176 points.

University of Kentucky Athletics Patty Jo Hedges-Ward named to the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame, Class of 2026.

"I don't really even remember thinking about the records, except for the win-losses," Hedges-Ward told BBN Tonight. "We had an incredible four years, there was 5 of us that came in together and I think 3 of us finished together, and it was just all about the team."

Hedges-Ward helped lead the Wildcats to an 85-33 record, four postseason appearances, an NCAA Elite Eight berth in 1982 and an SEC Tournament championship that same season. A first-team All-SEC selection as a senior, she also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 1983 Pan American Games.

Her single-season assists record stood for more than 40 years before Georgia Amoore broke it during the 2024-25 season. Tonie Morgan broke the record again during the 2025-26 season.

UK Athletics Patty Jo Hedges-Ward remains Kentucky's all-time assists leader with 731 career assists, a mark that ranks fifth in SEC history.

"We built the foundation, and these girls today are just taking it to another level. I think it will just continue to improve."

Morgan also left Hedges-Ward a surprise message during the interview, saying, in part, "I'd like to thank you for paving the way for future point guards like myself, for people before me and after me to come in and just make an impact."

Already a member of the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and the KHSAA Hall of Fame, Hedges-Ward's legacy continues through the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches' Patty Jo Hedges Ultimate Teammate Award, presented annually to a girls basketball player who exemplifies her selfless style of play.

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