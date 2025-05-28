WATCH: Reece Potter joins BBN Tonight

Reece Potter joins BBN Tonight (5-27-25)

Reece Potter has arrived in the Bluegrass sooner than most of the incoming Cats for the 2025-26 season, but the commute is easier when you're a Lexington native.

“Reece Potter is a Lexington Catholic legend,” Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope said at the time of Potter's commitment. “He is a lengthy big who has a unique combination of mobility and skill. Reece can really pass, shoot and protect the rim and fits into what we do exceptionally well. Most importantly, he truly understands what it means to wear the Kentucky jersey.”

Potter played high school basketball at Lexington Catholic, where he was named the 2023 Lexington Player of the Year by the Lexington Herald-Leader and was a finalist for Mr. Kentucky Basketball. The 7-foot-1 center went on to play his first two collegiate seasons at Miami of Ohio.

"I loved my time at Miami of Ohio. I loved my coaches; I loved my teammates. It was kind-of hard leaving there," Potter told Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis on Tuesday's episode of BBN Tonight. "But all the [Kentucky] fans have welcomed me back, so it's kind of been an easier process than most people leaving their old schools. I'm happy to be here, for sure."

Potter also gave us the scoop on his first phone call (actually, facetime) with Mark Pope, the hardest part about returning to Lexington, and what he hopes to learn specifically from Brandon Garrison. Plus, hear the hilarious story of his commitment breaking on social media before he'd told anyone about his decision.

"It was wild. I think I knew a little bit from being a Lexington kid, but I didn't realize how crazy the fans are and how much they love their basketball and love their players... I didn't realize it was going to be this huge so this is awesome to me," Potter said.

In two seasons with the RedHawks, Potter averaged 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per contest. He shot 45.4 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range.

He made 11 starts during his freshman season in 2023-24 and appeared in 30 games this past year off the bench for a Miami team that went 25-9 overall and 14-4 in conference play, reaching the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game.

Potter scored in double figures six times during his sophomore season and 11 times for his college career. He had a career performance in a win over Sacred Heart in December, scoring 19 points on 8-of-8 shooting including 3 of 3 from deep. He had another stellar performance in the opening round of the MAC Tournament against Eastern Michigan, finishing with 15 points and a career-best eight rebounds along with two blocks to help the RedHawks to the victory.

In high school with Lexington Catholic, Potter was named the 11th Region’s Player of the Year as a senior, averaging 17.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the District 43 champs, while serving as a team captain. Potter becomes the 88th Lexingtonian to suit up for his hometown team.

