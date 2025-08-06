WATCH: Tuesday's full episode (8-5-25)

The schedule is HERE for the Kentucky women's basketball team, and a new point guard's ready to step into some big shoes in the team's backcourt. Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis break down UK's SEC slate and introduce you to the Georgia Tech transfer, Tonie Morgan.

Then, it's the offense's turn in the spotlight, as Bush Hamdan and his players meet with the media. Hear from Kentucky's offensive coordinator, as well as wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington, and multiple players as week two gets underway at the training facility.

A trio of former Cats are also making headlines in Buffalo. We're checking in with the Bills... Before the rest of the nation does the same, tonight at 9 p.m.!

Stick around because another Cat has won a gold medal for Team USA, and her head coach has some high praise ahead of the season.

BBN Tonight

You can join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.