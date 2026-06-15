WATCH: UK Athletics Director Jason "J" Batt joins BBN Tonight

The University of Kentucky hired Jason "J" Batt as the CEO of Champions Blue LLC and UK Athletics Director. The AD officially joins the department later this summer, but sat down with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer the day of his announcement.

BBN TONIGHT Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer interview Jason "J" Batt on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Batt comes to Lexington after one year at Michigan State and two years at Georgia Tech. He becomes the 11th Athletics Director in UK history, succeeding Mitch Barnhart after his 24 years at the helm. Barnhart's last day is June 30.

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Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.