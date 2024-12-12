WATCH: Wednesday's Full Episode (12-11-24)

Coming to you live from the warm-up lines at Rupp Arena to preview the Cats matchup with Colgate. Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis have the latest on the point guard situation with Lamont Butler missing another game and Kerr Kriisa out indefinitely. Big Blue Nation is sending Kerr get well soon cards, we'll tell you how to join in. Plus the Kentucky Football 2025 schedule has been announced and Kenutcky Volleyball is preparing for the Sweet 16 against Missouri on Thursday.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.