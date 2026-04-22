WATCH: Will Stein joins "BBN Tonight" following UK Football Spring Game

EXCLUSIVE: Will Stein talks post-spring season (4-21-26)

Kentucky football head coach Will Stein joins BBN Tonight following his first spring game with the Wildcats. Stein chats with Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis for the first time since reviewing Saturday's film and the final time before the team begins "phase three" of the off-season.

They discuss those details, as well as takeaways from the quarterback room, what's impressed him on the line of scrimmage, how recruiting his second class will differ from his first, and how the Stein family is settling into life in the Bluegrass.

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.