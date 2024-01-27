Zvonimir Ivisic sits down with Maggie Davis after his 13-point debut vs. Georgia. Hear how Big Z feels about those 3-pointers, getting to celebrate with his team, and looking ahead toward Arkansas.
WATCH: Zvonimir Ivišić joins BBN Tonight
Big Z sits down with Maggie Davis following his 13-point debut vs. Georgia
Posted at 8:15 PM, Jan 26, 2024
