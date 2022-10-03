WBB hosting fan day and Blue-White game on Oct. 22

The Kentucky women’s basketball team is hosting its Fan Day and Blue-White Game inside Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. ET.

The event will give fans an opportunity to meet the program’s five returners and 10 newcomers, a roster that features five Kentucky natives and two former Miss Kentucky Basketball stars. Big Blue Nation will also get an exclusive look at the team in a scrimmage prior to the upcoming season, which begins on Nov. 7.

Doors will open to the fan affair at 10:30 a.m. ET, with the event scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. The Wildcats will go through introductions, before taking part in practice drills. Head coach Kyra Elzy and select players will then answer questions from fans and BBN Tonight Host Anna Tarullo.

After that, the squad will scrimmage. The event will conclude with an autograph signing with all 15 players and four coaches.

A Kids Zone and photo backdrop will also be available on the concourse.

Members of the Victory Club, Kentucky women’s basketball’s booster club, are invited to a VIP area on the concourse balcony during the game.

Admission to the event is free, and fans are asked to enter Memorial Coliseum through the Lexington Avenue doors. Parking will be available at no cost at the Joe Craft Center, High Street and Linden Walk / Career Center lots and Parking Structure No. 5.

