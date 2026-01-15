Welcome Home, Gabby Van Frayen! Meet the 5-star freshman ahead of her UK debut

GYMNASTICS: Meet Gabby Van Frayen!

"I started gymnastics when I was five years old. I really wanted to learn how to do a cartwheel, so I begged my mom to put me in [at] the gym I've trained my whole life. I've never gone anywhere else. I learned how to do a cartwheel and then so much more."

So much more is putting it lightly. The former flipper turned five-star recruit has earned a lengthy, and impressive, resume throughout her years as an elite gymnast. Now, she's preparing for a new challenge.

A new home gym.

Photo courtesy: Gabby Van Frayen

"Blue-White [exhibition] gave us a taste of wearing UK across our chest, so I’m super excited to do it officially now," Van Frayen said as her first meet inside Historic Memorial Coliseum approaches.

BBN Tonight anchor and gymnastics commentator Maggie Davis talked with Van Frayen about her start in the sport and her upcoming Kentucky debut.

BBN Tonight

Tickets are still available for Excite Night 2026. Click here for more information and to secure yours ahead of Friday night's meet.

