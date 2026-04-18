What We Saw: Kentucky vs. Louisville volleyball exhibition

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Volleyball returned to Historic Memorial Coliseum Friday evening, where the Kentucky Wildcats hosted Louisville for a "friendly."

Or at least, as close as you can get to friendly when an in-state rivalry is involved.

The Cardinals came out on top in the teams' final spring showcase, claiming the exhibition three sets to one (25-15; 19-25; 25-10; 25-16). Despite the final score, which will not count toward either team's record in the fall season, the Cats actually out-killed the Cards, 46-45.

Errors made the difference for the Wildcats (27 on the night, compared to Louisville's 17), while UofL made UK pay from the service line (11 aces and three errors, compared to Kentucky's 0/9 split). Louisville's redshirt freshman outside hitter Chloe Meester stunned with seven aces by herself.

Kentucky's offense was, as expected, paced by rising senior and reigning All-American Brooklyn DeLeye, who notched 13 kills on a 0.071 clip. After undergoing knee surgery this off-season, DeLeye looked like herself again, even showing off the return of her jump serve.

Returning middle blockers followed suit: Lizzie Carr recorded six terminations and three blocks; Kennedy Washington added six and two, respectively.

Last year's National Freshman of the Year, Kassie O'Brien, guided the Cats to a .148 hitting percentage, as the starting setter collected 36 assists and ten digs along the way. In the back row, familiar faces Molly Tuozzo and Molly Berezowitz were true to form. Kentucky's libero, Tuozzo, dug a team-high 14 balls.

The Cats' new firepower came to town via Notre Dame, where Morgan Gaerte spent the first two years of her career and picked up All-ACC First-Team honors as an outside hitter. She's rotated to the right side this season for Kentucky, and she made a strong first impression on Big Blue Nation.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Gaerte (pronounced like "party") certainly gave Kentucky fans something to celebrate Friday night, debuting a wicked serve and an impressive vertical. She was the only Cat to join DeLeye in doube-figure kills, with 11.

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Asia Thigpen, playing her on original side for the first time since her freshman season, finished with five kills. Sophomore defensive specialist Trinity Ward continued to apply pressure from the service line.

Sophomore outside Georgia Watson and freshman outside Bellamie Beus saw the court for the first time in set three, finishing with three combined kills in limited play.

The Cats will now hit the off-season, with a return to HMC set for early next fall. Marquee matchups throughout the 2026 season include another appearance in the sport's "week 0" AVCA First Serve Showcase, where the Cats will play fellow 2025 NCAA Final Four competitors Wisconsin and Pittsburgh in Milwaukee.

Kentucky is also set to play a historic match against Penn State inside the home of the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field. Additionally, the Cats are planning an international trip to the Bahamas to face Houston, Purdue and SMU in the Paradise Invitational at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau.

SEC play will continue to elevate, following the league's first ever SEC vs. SEC National Championship match, which saw the Cats fall to Texas A&M.

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