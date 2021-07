When and where you can watch the Wildcats in Tokyo

LEX18 — A school-record total of 20 current and former University of Kentucky athletes and coaches will represent 10 countries across a range of five sports in the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan, from July 21 through August 8 on NBC and LEX18 News.

Nine Wildcats will compete for the United States, two for The Bahamas and Puerto Rico, and one each for Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe.

BBN Tonight has talked with several of the Wildcats participating in the summer Olympics. Those interviews can be seen by clicking HERE.

Here's when and where you can watch the Wildcats compete this summer:

SCHEDULE BY DAY

Friday, July 23

SHOOTING – 7:30 PM: 10m air rifle women’s qualifiers (Mary Tucker, USA)

SHOOTING – 9:45 PM: 10m air rifle women’s finals (Mary Tucker, USA) – Live Stream

Saturday, July 24

SOFTBALL – 1:30 AM: USA vs. Mexico (Brittany Cervantes) – Live Stream

SOFTBALL – 7:00 AM: Japan vs. Italy (Alexia Lacatena) – Live Stream

FENCING – 8:00 PM: Women’s individual foil qualifying rounds (Lee Kiefer, USA) – Live Stream

Sunday, July 25

SHOOTING – 12:00 AM: 10m air rifle men’s qualifiers (Will Shaner, USA)

SHOOTING – 2:30 AM: 10m air rifle men’s finals (Will Shaner, USA) – Live Stream

FENCING – 5:00 AM: Women’s individual foil FINALS (Lee Kiefer, USA) – Live Stream

SWIMMING – 6:02 AM: Women’s 100m backstroke qualifying heats (Ali Galyer, New Zealand) – Live Stream

SOFTBALL – 7:00 AM: Italy (Alexia Lacatena) vs. Mexico (Brittany Cervantes) – Live Stream

MEN’S BASKETBALL – 8:00 AM: France vs. USA (Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Keldon Johnson), Men’s Prelim Group A – Live Stream, replay on NBC at 4:00 PM

FENCING – 8:00 PM: Men’s individual foil qualifying rounds (Gerek Meinhardt, USA) – Live Stream

SWIMMING – 10:53 PM: Women’s 100m backstroke semifinals (Ali Galyer, New Zealand) – Live Stream

Monday, July 26

SOFTBALL – 1:30 AM: Italy (Alexia Lacatena) vs. Canada – Live Stream

FENCING – 5:00 AM: Men’s individual foil FINALS (Gerek Meinhardt, USA) – Live Stream

SOFTBALL – 7:00 AM: Mexico (Brittany Cervantes) vs. Australia – Live Stream

SWIMMING – 9:51 PM: Women’s 100m backstroke FINALS (Ali Galyer, New Zealand) – Live Stream

SHOOTING – 10:00 PM: 10m air rifle mixed team qualifiers (Mary Tucker, Will Shaner, USA)

Tuesday, July 27

SHOOTING – 2:15 AM: 10m air rifle mixed team final (Mary Tucker, Will Shaner, USA) – Live Stream

SOFTBALL – 12:00 AM: Bronze Medal Game – CNBC, Live Stream

SOFTBALL – 7:00 AM: Gold Medal Game – Live Stream

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – 8:00 AM: Puerto Rico (Jennifer O’Neill, Puerto Rico) vs. China, Women’s Prelim Group C – Live Stream

Wednesday, July 28

MEN’S BASKETBALL – 12:40 AM: USA (Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Keldon Johnson) vs. Iran, Men’s Prelim Group A – Live Stream, replay on NBCSN at 11:30 PM

SWIMMING – 7:11 AM: Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay qualifying heats (Ali Galyer, New Zealand) – Live Stream

FENCING – 9:50 PM: Women’s team foil quarterfinals (Lee Kiefer, USA) – Live Stream

SWIMMING – 11:31 PM: Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay FINALS (Ali Galyer, New Zealand) – Live Stream

Thursday, July 29

FENCING – 5:30 AM: Women’s team foil FINALS (Lee Kiefer, USA) – Live Stream

SWIMMING – 7:02 AM: Women’s 200m backstroke qualifying heats (Ali Galyer, New Zealand) – Live Stream

SWIMMING – 10:35 PM: Women’s 200m backstroke semifinals (Ali Galyer, New Zealand) – Live Stream

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – 9:00 PM: Belgium vs. Puerto Rico (Jennifer O’Neill, Puerto Rico), Women’s Prelim Group C – Live Stream

TRACK & FIELD – 10:40 PM: Women’s 100m Round 1 (Javianne Oliver, USA) – Live Stream

Friday, July 30

SWIMMING – 6:02 AM: Men’s 50m freestyle qualifying heats (Peter Wetzlar, Zimbabwe) – Live Stream

TRACK & FIELD – 8:00 PM: Women’s 400m hurdles Round 1 (Sydney McLaughlin, USA; Leah Nugent, Jamaica) – Live Stream

SWIMMING – 9:37 PM: Women’s 200m backstroke FINALS (Ali Galyer, New Zealand) – Live Stream

TRACK & FIELD – 9:45 PM: Women’s 100m hurdles Round 1 (Keni Harrison, USA; Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico; Devynne Charlton, Bahamas) – Live Stream

SWIMMING – 10:11 PM: Men’s 50m freestyle semifinals (Peter Wetzlar, Zimbabwe) – Live Stream

SHOOTING – 11:00 PM: Women’s 50m smallbore rifle, 3 positions qualifiers (Mary Tucker, USA)

Saturday, July 31

Sunday, August 1

FENCING – 5:30 AM: Men’s team foil FINALS (Gerek Meinhardt, USA) – Live Stream

TRACK & FIELD – 6:45 AM: Women’s 100m hurdles semifinals (Keni Harrison, USA; Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico; Devynne Charlton, Bahamas) – Live Stream

SHOOTING – 10:30 PM: Men’s 50m smallbore rifle, 3 positions qualifiers (Henrik Larsen, Norway)

TRACK & FIELD – 10:50 PM: Women’s 100m hurdles FINALS (Keni Harrison, USA; Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico; Devynne Charlton, Bahamas) – Live Stream

Monday, August 2

SHOOTING – 3:50 AM: Men’s 50m smallbore rifle, 3 positions finals (Henrik Larsen, Norway) – Live Stream

TRACK & FIELD – 7:05 AM: Men’s 400m semifinals (Dwight St. Hillaire, Trinidad and Tobago) – Live Stream

TRACK & FIELD – 7:35 AM: Women’s 400m hurdles semifinals (Sydney McLaughlin, USA; Leah Nugent, Jamaica) – Live Stream

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – 8:00 AM: Australia vs. Puerto Rico (Jennifer O’Neill, Puerto Rico), Women’s Prelim Group C – Live Stream

MEN’S BASKETBALL – Quarterfinals

Tuesday, August 3

TRACK & FIELD – 6:10 AM: Men’s 110m hurdles Round 1 (Daniel Roberts, USA) – Live Stream

TRACK & FIELD -10:00 PM: Men’s 110m hurdles semifinals (Daniel Roberts, USA) – Live Stream

TRACK & FIELD – 10:30 PM: Women’s 400m hurdles FINALS (Sydney McLaughlin, USA; Leah Nugent, Jamaica) – Live Stream

MEN’S BASKETBALL – Quarterfinals

Wednesday, August 4

TRACK & FIELD – 10:55 PM: Men’s 110m hurdles FINALS (Daniel Roberts, USA) – Live Stream

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – Quarterfinals

Thursday, August 5

TRACK & FIELD – 6:25 AM: Women’s 4x400m relay Round 1 (Megan Moss, Bahamas) – Live Stream

TRACK & FIELD – 8:00 AM: Men’s 400m FINALS (Dwight St. Hillaire, Trinidad and Tobago) – Live Stream

MEN’S BASKETBALL – Semifinals

Friday, August 6

TRACK & FIELD – 7:25 AM: Men’s 4x400m relay Round 1 (Dwight St. Hillaire, Trinidad and Tobago) – Live Stream

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – Semifinals

MEN’S BASKETBALL – Gold Medal Game

Saturday, August 7

TRACK & FIELD – 8:30 AM: Women’s 4x400m relay FINALS (Megan Moss, Bahamas) – Live Stream

TRACK & FIELD – 8:50 AM: Men’s 4x400m relay FINALS (Dwight St. Hillaire, Trinidad and Tobago) – Live Stream

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – Bronze Medal Game

Sunday, August 8