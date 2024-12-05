UK wide receiver Barion Brown announces entrance to the transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After three seasons with the Wildcats, Barion Brown has announced his entrance into the transfer portal.

“I want to start by expressing my gratitude to coach Stoops and the University of Kentucky for allowing me to be part of such an incredible program and community. The experiences, lessons and relationships I've gained during my time here will stay with me forever.”

Brown had 29 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns in his third year.

He leaves Kentucky with 2,407 career all-purpose yards, with 1,167 yards receiving, 145 yards rushing, 1,016 kick return yards, and 79 punt return yards. Brown holds UK record and tied the SEC record for most kickoff return touchdowns in a career (4) and season (3).

In 2023, he led in kickoff returns by averaging 36 yards per runback, ranking 17th all-time in college football (since 1976) for a single season. Brown is the second player in school history to have a rushing, receiving, and kickoff return for a touchdown in the same game when he did it last season vs. Clemson in the Gator Bowl.

He leaves Kentucky as the only player in the nation to chart three kickoff returns for touchdowns since South Florida’s Brian Battie in 2021.

“After much thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. Thank you for everything, Big Blue Nation.”

Barion Brown

