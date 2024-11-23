Watch Now
Wildcats 5-0 after Unity Series win: Kentucky108, Jackson State 59

James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Otega Oweh (00) looks to shoot between Jackson State's Shannon Grant (7) and Jayme Mitchell Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Basketball is off to its best start since 2015 at 5-0 after a dominant win over Jackson State 108-59. This is the third game of the season UK has eclipsed the century mark. The game was tight for the first 8:00 minutes, but a three by Ansley Almnor put the Cats up 21-12, and Kentucky would cruise to a 54-30 lead at the half.

Koby Brea led all with 22 points shooting 5-8 from the 3-point line. Otega Oweh followed with 21 points shooting 66% from the field.

It was the fourth installment of the Unity Series, a legend from each school who has a history as a trailblazer for diversity, equity, and inclusion were honored; Kentucky's Kenny 'Sky' Walker and Jackson States Purvis Short.

