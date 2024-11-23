Wildcats 5-0 after Unity Series win: Kentucky108, Jackson State 59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Basketball is off to its best start since 2015 at 5-0 after a dominant win over Jackson State 108-59. This is the third game of the season UK has eclipsed the century mark. The game was tight for the first 8:00 minutes, but a three by Ansley Almnor put the Cats up 21-12, and Kentucky would cruise to a 54-30 lead at the half.

Never give up 😤



📺 - SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/Z5qdiNBUU7 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 23, 2024

Koby Brea led all with 22 points shooting 5-8 from the 3-point line. Otega Oweh followed with 21 points shooting 66% from the field.

UK Athletics Hall of Famer, Kenny Walker and Kentucky State legend, Purvis Short were the Unity Series legends. pic.twitter.com/A43U0C8uAM — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) November 23, 2024

It was the fourth installment of the Unity Series, a legend from each school who has a history as a trailblazer for diversity, equity, and inclusion were honored; Kentucky's Kenny 'Sky' Walker and Jackson States Purvis Short.

