Wildcats Dazzle in Senior Night Blowout, 95-64 vs. LSU

LEXINGON, Ky. — It was a senior night to remember inside Rupp Arena Tuesday, as Kentucky's senior Wildcats were honored ahead of a dominating win over LSU, 95-64.

The Tigers hit the first shot of the night, but the visitors never led again as the Wildcats stretched their lead as large as 38 points in the home finale.

The Cats move to 20-10 overall and 9-8 in SEC play, finishing the year 15-3 at home.

Kentucky's five available seniors combined for 43 points in their final game inside Rupp Arena, led by Ansley Almonor's 15.

SENIOR NIGHT THREAD 🧵💙 pic.twitter.com/b4DKlXKS7a — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 4, 2025

It was the sophomore, Otega Oweh, who led all scorers. He finished with 24 points on 9-11 shooting, including an impressive first-half stretch where he scored nine-straight points for the Cats.

Oweh also added eight rebounds and three assists in the win.

(AP Photo/James Crisp) Kentucky's Otega Oweh (00) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Collin Chandler drained a pair of triples for six points in just as many first-half minutes, while Brandon Garrison added eight points before the break.

Kentucky went to the locker room with its largest half-time lead of the season, 50-23.

What a play design by Kentucky to get Otega Oweh one more bucket right before the half. He leads all scorers with 15 points (7-9 FG)



HALFTIME: Wildcats lead the LSU Tigers, 50-23 #BBN — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 5, 2025

At that point, the Cats were shooting a blistering 59 percent from the field and 50 percent (7-14) from beyond-the-arc.

Although they cooled slightly in the second half, the Cats continued to dominate the Tigers. Former Wildcat Daimion Collins finished with two points, five rebounds and three blocks in his return to Rupp Arena.

Daimion Collins returns to Rupp Arena rocking the road purples for LSU pic.twitter.com/SeVCsVDx5D — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) March 4, 2025

The Wildcats will put a bow on the regular season this Saturday, with a Saturday matinee against the Missouri Tigers.

Tipoff is set for noon ET in Columbia, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN and the UK Sports Radio Network.

Then, it's on to Nashville for the Wildcats, as Mark Pope prepares for his first SEC Tournament as head coach of the Cats.

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station of UK Athletics, LEX 18.