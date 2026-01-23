Wildcats drop second straight in 60-58 loss at Tennessee

[LEX 18 — No. 11 Kentucky women's basketball dropped its second game in a row, falling on the road against No. 17 Tennessee 60-58. The Wildcats are now 17-4 overall and 4-3 in SEC play.

It was a defensive slugfest in Knoxville. Kentucky scored seven points in the first quarter — its lowest of the season — and finished the game shooting 38% from the field. Kentucky's defense kept them in the game as Clara Strack and Amelia Hasset had three blocks each, and Tennessee finished shooting 34% from the field.

Jordan Obi's toughness kept Kentucky afloat in the first half. She led the Wildcats in scoring at halftime with seven points and finished with a double-double: 14 points and 11 rebounds. Amelia Hasset was the spark in the second half, scoring 13 points after the break, and her back-to-back 3-pointers sparked a Kentucky run to tie the game at 46.

Next up for Kentucky is Georgia, which is 16-3 overall and 2-3 in conference play. The Bulldogs were in action Thursday night against Arkansas.

The game is currently scheduled for noon Sunday at Historic Memorial Coliseum and will be broadcast on SEC Network. But with an expected winter storm across Kentucky and the Southeast from Saturday into Sunday, keep an eye out for any potential schedule updates.

