Wildcats head into bye week ranked in Top 15

Butch Dill/AP
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Posted at 5:36 PM, Oct 17, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After losing a tough game on No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats fell slightly in both polls.

UK is now ranked No. 14 in the Coaches poll and No. 15 in the AP poll.

The Wildcats are already more than halfway through the season and have a 6-1 record overall going into the bye week.

Next on October 30, the Cats head down to Starkville to take on Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are currently 3-3 overall (1-2 SEC) and play Vanderbilt before UK visits.

Kentucky is 4-1 in the SEC and holds down the second spot behind Georgia in the East division.

