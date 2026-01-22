Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wildcats' injury troubles continue with Williams' broken foot

Posted
and last updated

Kentucky Basketball suffered another injury blow Wednesday night, as sophomore Kam Williams broke his foot in the game against Texas. Williams' season is in jeopardy but coach Mark Pope says they will work to get him healthy as soon as possible, though he will be out indefinitely. Williams averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and one assist.

Williams' father posted on X: "BBN, Kam is disappointed, but in good spirits and he is thankful for the many prayers and well wishes. He will focus on recovery, but will continue to support his teammates. Go Big Blue! Go Cats!"

Kentucky has already lost starting point guard Jaland Lowe for the season due to a recurring shoulder dislocation and big man Jayden Quaintance has been in and out of the line-up with complications surrounding the knee he tore an ACL in last season.

