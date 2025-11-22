Wildcats out-sprint Greyhounds 88-46

Malachi Moreno made his first career start Friday night and tallied 10 points and 8 rebounds in Kentucky's 88-46 victory over Loyola Maryland.

Throw it up to @malachimoreno24 and he will SLAM it home.



📺 - SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/NXNuwlXuZj — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 22, 2025

No. 12 Kentucky had five players in double figures and the Cats rolled past Loyola (Md.) 88-46 on Friday night inside Rupp Arena. Collin Chandler and Kam Williams, who made his first start for the Cats, each had 13 points. Denzel Aberdeen and Otega Oweh both scored 11

Kentucky doesn't play until Wednesday night against Tennessee Tech, coached by former Wildcat John Pelphrey. Tipoff from Rupp Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

