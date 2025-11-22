Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Wildcats out-sprint Greyhounds 88-46

Moreno 10 points 8 rebounds in first career start
Loyola Md Kentucky Basketball
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Malachi Moreno (24) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola-Maryland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Loyola Md Kentucky Basketball
Posted

Malachi Moreno made his first career start Friday night and tallied 10 points and 8 rebounds in Kentucky's 88-46 victory over Loyola Maryland.

No. 12 Kentucky had five players in double figures and the Cats rolled past Loyola (Md.) 88-46 on Friday night inside Rupp Arena. Collin Chandler and Kam Williams, who made his first start for the Cats, each had 13 points. Denzel Aberdeen and Otega Oweh both scored 11

Kentucky doesn't play until Wednesday night against Tennessee Tech, coached by former Wildcat John Pelphrey. Tipoff from Rupp Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

For more on Kentucky Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18