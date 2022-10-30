Wildcats Overwhelmed

[LEX18] — Kentucky was overwhelmed in Knoxville 44-6, Kentucky's offense turned in their worst performance of the season. Things got off to a tough start in Knoxville, the Vols opened the game with a 5-play 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped with a 55 throw and catch from Hendon Hooker to Jaylin Hyatt. On the play, there was a busted coverage in the secondary and JJ Weaver found himself one on one down the field with Hyatt the nation's leader in touchdown receptions. Kentucky would go three and out on the ensuing drive.

Kentucky's offense figured it out their next time on the field and went down the field in a 9-play drive capped off by a Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3-yard touchdown run. Kentucky would put together an 11-play redzone drive that ended in an interception when a big hit on Dane Key sent the ball into the air and a Volunteer came down with it.

At the end of the half special team would again fail the Cats, a bad snap and an unblocked rusher led to an 18-yard punt from Colin Goodfellow giving the Vols the ball back with 0:37 left in the half at the Kentucky 35-yard line. Another blown coverage and Jalin Hyatt had his second score of the game and set the single-season receiving TD record with his 14th this year. At the half it was Kentucky 6 Tennessee 27.

The second half was as worse than the first. Kentucky went punt, interception, interception, punt, punt, turnover on downs in their 6 drives of the half. The Wildcats didn't make it to Tennessee's side of the field until the last drive of the game with back-ups in the game. Will Levis finished the night 16-27 for just 98 yards 0 touchdowns and 3 very costly interceptions.

Up next for Kentucky is another road trip to Missouri, the Tigers beat South Carolina on Saturday to move to 4-4 on the season.

