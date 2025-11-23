Wildcats sing off-key, Vanderbilt throttles Kentucky 45-17

Diego Pavia and the Commodore offense light up Kentucky on Vanderbilt's senior day en route to a 45-17 victory over Kentucky in Nashville, totaling over 600 yards.

Diego Pavia finishes with the most passing yards by an opposing QB against @UKFootball (484) since Tennessee’s Peyton Manning on November 22nd, 1997 (523) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) November 23, 2025

Defense held strong in the first quarter as Kentucky's offense managed only nine plays for 13 yards while Vanderbilt controlled the ball for 9:48 with a 15-play drive that resulted in a field goal. The Commodores led 3-0 after the first quarter.

Diego Pavia connected with Tre Richardson for a 71-yard touchdown pass on Vanderbilt's first drive of the second quarter, extending the lead to 10-0. That set the tone for the remainder of the game. Pavia and Richardson hooked up for two additional touchdown passes before each added a rushing touchdown. Pavia had a record-setting day, 32-38 for 469 yards passing, 48 yards rushing, and five total touchdowns.

Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley and the Wildcats' offense struggled throughout, finishing with just total yards. The team's first touchdown came on a Boley pass to J.J. Hester after the game was well out of hand. Boley, who left the game in the first half with an injury before returning, was 26-44 passing for 280 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

It was senior day in Nashville, but Big Blue Nation traveled well and brought a huge contingent of blue to the crowd.

Next up for 5-6 Kentucky is a trip to Louisville for a rivalry game against the Cardinals with bowl eligibility on the line. Louisville is 7-5 on the season, losers of three in a row. Kick off next Saturday is set for noon on the ACC Network.

