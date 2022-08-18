Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez, Jr. make ESPN's college football top 100

(BBN TONGIHT) — ESPN released who they think are College football's top 100 players for 2022, and two University of Kentucky players made the list: Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez, Jr.

Will Levis comes in at number 33. ESPN notes the senior quarterback's past as a runner at Penn State, highlighting that Levis is equally effective at beating teams with his harm with last season's 2,827 passing yards and 24 touchdowns stats.

Levis is projected to be a top quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

C-Rod comes in not too far behind his teammate at number 41. ESPN says Rodriguez has been one of the SEC's most productive running backs the past two seasons. It is also noted that the senior is 1,134 yards away from breaking Benny Snell's school record of 3,873 career rushing yards.

ESPN left a note of their method of voting - "Voters were presented with a series of one-on-one votes. For example, 'Who will be better in 2022: Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Caleb Williams?' Think of it as an Oklahoma Drill of statistical reasoning. More than 11,000 votes later, these were the results."

