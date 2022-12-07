Will Levis: Not playing in Music City Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's star quarterback Will Levis will officially declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In an announcement Levis tweeted on Wednesday, he shares he is declaring and will sit out of the Music City Bowl as well.

"With that in mind, after much thought, I have decided to forego my final college football game, look to that next step, and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."

Levis is a two-time captain of the Kentucky football team. During his 2022 season, Levis was on the Davey O'Brien Watch List, Maxwell Award Watch List, and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List. Levis started in 11 games this season, completing 185 passes with 283 attempts for 19 touchdowns. His longest pass came against Northern Illinois University with 70 yards.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.