Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Will the Kentucky Wildcats make it to the National Championship game? Barack Obama thinks so

Barack Obama, John Calipari
Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Barack Obama stands next to head coach John Calipari as he tosses a signed basketball in the given to him by the University of Kentucky mens basketball team in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 4, 2012, during a ceremony to celebrate their 2012 NCAA college basketball championship. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Barack Obama, John Calipari
Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 10:35:40-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Do the University of Kentucky Wildcats have what it takes to make it to the national championship game in the NCAA Tournament? They have some support in their corner, including Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, the former president announced his March Madness picks on Coach John Calipari's "Ways to Win" podcast.

Coach Cal and Craig Robinson, the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, co-host the new podcast. The show's description says the co-hosts will "use their on-court wisdom to solve your off-court problems."

In Mr. Obama's bracket, he has Kentucky's men's basketball team making it to the national championship game, but he's throwing his support behind the University of Connecticut Huskies to win the national title.

Higher Ground, a media company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, produces the podcast. Click here to listen to the episode.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18