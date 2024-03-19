Will the Kentucky Wildcats make it to the National Championship game? Barack Obama thinks so

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Do the University of Kentucky Wildcats have what it takes to make it to the national championship game in the NCAA Tournament? They have some support in their corner, including Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, the former president announced his March Madness picks on Coach John Calipari's "Ways to Win" podcast.

Coach Cal and Craig Robinson, the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, co-host the new podcast. The show's description says the co-hosts will "use their on-court wisdom to solve your off-court problems."

In Mr. Obama's bracket, he has Kentucky's men's basketball team making it to the national championship game, but he's throwing his support behind the University of Connecticut Huskies to win the national title.

My picks are in! I sat down to talk about them with @CraigMalRob and @UKCoachCalipari on their podcast Ways To Win from @HGMedia. Check out our conversation wherever you get your podcasts. And please don’t rub it in when my bracket gets busted. https://t.co/pVLfuHjYmo pic.twitter.com/la2NTDh1z7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2024

Higher Ground, a media company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, produces the podcast. Click here to listen to the episode.