Wolfpack turned Wildcat: Devin Leary + Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, together again

"Who is this guy, Demie?", Devin Leary remembers wondering in 2021, when he was the quarterback at NC State. Despite attending high school a mere 25 miles from him in New Jersey, Leary hadn't met Demie Sumo-Karngbaye until he started "killing" the Wolfpack's defense as part of the team's scout team.

"As soon as he got his shot, we all knew that was going to be his spot," Leary told BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis in an exclusive, sit-down interview. "Jersey connection waiting to happen."

It hasn't been a clear path. Both players dealt with injuries during the 2022 season and decided to enter the transfer portal at the end of the year. They didn't intend to arrive at Kentucky as a package deal; it was simply the best opportunity for each of them.

"I didn’t want to be like 'Hey let’s stay friends, come play with me as my friend!' I was genuinely telling him 'No, go and see every opportunity for you. See what’s out there.'"

Still, Leary was able to give Sumo-Karngbaye a different perspective - a player's perspective.

"This is what we’re doing right now; this is what the coaches are saying. Here's how our offense and strength and conditioning works. I feel like if you come check it out, you might really like it," Leary recalls.

"I trust his word all the way, 100%," Sumo-Karngbaye added. "It was a no brainer."

