Worlds Collide: Kentucky vs. Bucknell offers preview of Lilley-Sestina wedding

“I don’t know what to wear!”

It sounds simple, but it's a real dilemma for Madison Lilley, one of the most-decorated and accomplished Kentucky volleyball players in program history. Now a second-year member of Craig Skinner's coaching staff, she's watching the Cats rise up the SEC standings while simultaneously preparing for the program's alumni weekend.

Lilley tells BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis the weekend will feature a mix of volleyball and "get-to-know-you fun," including coffee, doughnuts and an open practice for the alumna, a meet-and-greet with the current Wildcats, and a trip to Rupp Arena to watch the men's basketball team play.

"Obviously Kentucky basketball is always fun and the games at Rupp are awesome."

Saturday's matchup on the hardwood coincidentally pits her Alma mater against that of her fiance, Nate Sestina.

Photo courtesy of Madison Lilley

"I’ll probably wear blue and give a little wave to the Bucknell staff," Lilley seemed to decide.

"For me as a Bucknell alumni and soon-to-be Kentucky alumni - once I finish this master’s degree - it’s amazing to see the two places that shaped me into the man I am and the player I am today colliding at Rupp Arena with a new-found energy around the men’s basketball program," Sestina told Davis via zoom.

Zoom, because Sestina is currently overseas, playing professional basketball with Valencia Basket, based in Spain.

“We’re on a pretty awesome win streak."

Photo courtesy of Madison Lilley

Unfortunately, that means Sestina won't be able to join Lilley in Rupp Arena this Saturday, for the crossover event that rivals what they'll see at their wedding next year.

"We have a long engagement, around two years, which is nice because Nate lives overseas for 10 months a year," Lilley explained.

"It’s nice to take our time planning. We're looking at next summer in Kansas City, which is really exciting. Worlds colliding, again - Bucknell, Kentucky, his hometown, my hometown. It’s all really exciting."

"I can't pick a side yet"



Nate Sestina may not know who he's cheering for when @KentuckyMBB hosts Bucknell on Saturday, but we know which volleyball team he wants to bring home the SEC Championship 😼



"There might have to be a statue of @UKCoachSkinner put in Memorial Coliseum" pic.twitter.com/njhnVYEc5U — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 8, 2024

"The planning process has been a lot of fun, but I’m really just looking forward to seeing both sides of our worlds - my hometown friends, her hometown friends, her cousins, meeting my professional friends and teammates and college teammates," Sestina reiterated.

Photo courtesy of Madison Lilley

"We’ve done long distance for five years, and last year was the farthest we’ve ever been apart at 5,500 miles which is pretty nuts," Lilley said. "We joke we could do anything after doing distance for that long."

Watch the full story for more on how Sestina will be tuning in for UK vs. Bucknell, their tips on making long-distance love work, and what they're most looking forward to about one day living in the same time zone again.