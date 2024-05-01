WVU transfer Kerr Kriisa commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "IM A WILDCAT FOR LIFE!!" Kerr Kriisa posts on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Another guard has committed to Kentucky! Kriisa is a West Virginia transfer from Tartu, Estonia.

He was a multi-year starter at Arizona and, most recently, West Virginia. For the Mountaineers, Kriisa averaged 11 points and almost 5 assists last season.

He's consistent, putting up very similar numbers at Arizona. Kriisa brings more experience to the roster with 99 college games and 93 starts under his belt.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.