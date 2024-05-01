Watch Now
WVU transfer Kerr Kriisa commits to Kentucky

West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 3:32 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 15:39:19-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "IM A WILDCAT FOR LIFE!!" Kerr Kriisa posts on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Another guard has committed to Kentucky! Kriisa is a West Virginia transfer from Tartu, Estonia.

He was a multi-year starter at Arizona and, most recently, West Virginia. For the Mountaineers, Kriisa averaged 11 points and almost 5 assists last season.

He's consistent, putting up very similar numbers at Arizona. Kriisa brings more experience to the roster with 99 college games and 93 starts under his belt.

