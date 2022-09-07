Youth football camp featuring Kentucky Wildcats coming this October

LEXINGTON — A youth football camp featuring Tyrell Aijan, Chris Rodriguez, and Jordan Wright comes to Henry Clay High School this October.

Next Gen Camps announced the event in a press release. The football camp will be hosted at Henry Clay High School on October 23.

Campers from ages 8-18 are encouraged to participate. The camp includes autographs and photos with college football players, position group drills, 7-on-7 tournaments for skills players, a linemen challenge, and unique special teams drills for kickers and punters.

Players will be grouped by position group, age, and ability. There will be daily training to develop speed, strength, and agility.

NextGen Camps

The camp will have prizes for competition winners throughout the event, including camper of the day.

To register visit nextgencamps.com or click here: nextgencamps.com/register/p/lexington-ky-football-camp.

