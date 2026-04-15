Zoom Diallo commits to Kentucky

Kentucky men's basketball has landed its first transfer portal commitment in Washington point guard Zoom Diallo. Diallo averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Huskies last season. He played all 33 games as a sophomore and started 29.

Diallo is a former McDonald's All-American and was the No. 1 player in Washington state coming out of high school.

Diallo is the second point guard addition to the Kentucky roster. Mason Williams, a four-star point guard in the 2026 class, committed to Kentucky earlier this month. Williams is ranked as the No. 109 player nationally and the No. 12 point guard in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.

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