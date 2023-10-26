Zvonimir Ivišić cleared for practice, waiting for NCAA approval to play

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Athletics Department released a statement Thursday morning clarifying Zvonimir Ivišić's playing status.

The 7'2" freshman is cleared to play in intrasquad games and practice with the men's basketball team, however, he cannot compete against outside competition including exhibition games, until he is approved by the NCAA.

"There was miscommunication in this regard and, as we always do, we plan to adhere to NCAA rules. Until he is fully cleared, Zvonimir will be withheld from games against outside competition."

