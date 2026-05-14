Bengals 2026 Season Schedule Announced

The Bengals’ 2026 schedule was released on Thursday, including preseason and the full 17-game regular season slate.

Cincinnati will be featured in three primetime matchups, including two at Paycor Stadium against AFC North Division rivals. The Bengals will host Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 15 (8:20 p.m. on NBC), then face Baltimore in a Thursday Night Football clash on New Year’s Eve (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video).

The Bengals’ other primetime game will be a road contest at Washington on Monday Night Football on Nov. 23 (8:15 p.m. on ESPN). Cincinnati also will host Kansas City in a widely televised 4:25 p.m. Sunday time slot on Dec. 13 on FOX.

For the third time in team history, the Bengals will travel abroad for an international game when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 8. That game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Cincinnati will “Open in Orange” at Paycor Stadium against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Sept. 13 (1 p.m. on FOX), with fans encouraged to wear all orange for the team’s home opener.

The Bengals’ preseason schedule also has been finalized. Cincinnati will host its first two preseason games at Paycor Stadium — vs. Detroit on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., and vs. Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. The Bengals then will conclude their preseason slate on the road against Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Both home contests will be broadcast on the Bengals Preseason TV Network, while the Eagles game will be nationally televised on CBS.

Single game tickets for all 10 Bengals home games are on sale now. Limited season tickets are also available in the club level, which will be fully renovated and expanded for the 2026 season. Fans interested in purchasing tickets should visit bengals.com/tickets.

CINCINNATI BENGALS 2026 SCHEDULE

(All times are Eastern. Home games are in CAPS. An asterisk [*] denotes a game subject to possible flexible scheduling.)

PRESEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Thu., Aug. 13, DETROIT, 7 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

Sat., Aug. 22, CHICAGO, 7 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

Fri., Aug. 28, at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., CBS

REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Sun., Sept. 13, TAMPA BAY, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Sept. 20, at Houston, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Sept. 27, at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Oct. 4, JACKSONVILLE, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Oct. 11, at Miami*, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 18, — BYE —

Sun., Oct. 25, at Baltimore*, 1 p.m. CBS

Sun., Nov. 1, TENNESSEE*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 8, vs. Atlanta (Madrid, Spain), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Sun., Nov. 15, PITTSBURGH*, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Mon., Nov. 23, at Washington, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Sun., Nov. 29, NEW ORLEANS*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Dec. 6, at Cleveland*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Dec. 13, KANSAS CITY*, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Sun., Dec. 20, at Carolina*, 1 p.m., FOX

(Sat./Sun., Dec. 26/27), at Indianapolis, (time TBD), (TV network TBD)

Thu., Dec. 31, BALTIMORE*, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

(Sat./Sun., Jan. 9/10), CLEVELAND, (time TBD), (TV network TBD)