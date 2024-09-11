Bengals hosting watch party for the Chiefs game this Sunday

The Bengals are teaming up with Sports Illustrated Tickets to host an inaugural Jungle Watch Party in the CareSource Club at Paycor Stadium during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans are encouraged to come out and participate in this one-of-a-kind event, which will feature special Bengals guests, Who Dey, the Ben-Gals, and more. Fans can also get their own Sports Illustrated Digital Fan Cover at the event.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. before the 4:25 p.m. kickoff. Tickets are $99 and include $25 for discounted concessions. Tickets can be purchased HERE.