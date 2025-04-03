Bengals offseason workouts start April 21

CINCINNATI, OH (LEX 18) — The National Football League announced the Cincinnati Bengals will return to Paycor Stadium for offseason workouts on Monday, April 21.

Per NFL rules, each team conducts a voluntary offseason program broken up into three phases.

Bengals 2025 Offseason Workout Program Dates:

First Day: April 21

Rookie Minicamp: May 9

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

Phase One takes place in the first two weeks of the program and is limited to strength and conditioning training and physical rehabilitation.

Phase Two follows over the next three weeks. No live contact is allowed, but teams begin on-field workouts, including individual and group drills. Teams can conduct walkthroughs of drills and plays, but offensive players cannot line up against defensive players until Phase Three.

Phase Three takes place over a three-week period after Phase Two. OTAs, or organized team activities, take place during this phase. No live contact is allowed, but more drills are permitted, including 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11.

This phase is also when Mandatory Minicamp will occur. The Bengals will hold their OTA offseason workouts May 27-29 and June 2-4, while Mandatory Minicamp will take place June 10-12.

Click for more 2025 offseason dates.

