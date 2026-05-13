Bengals QB Joe Flacco to star in upcoming season of Netflix's 'Quarterbacks'

CINCINNATI — Another year, another Bengals QB in the spotlight ... but maybe not the one you'd think.

The Netflix docu-series "Quarterbacks" has given fans an inside look at NFL QBs throughout all stages of their careers. From the rookie up-and-comer to the star quarterback at the peak of his power and the declining veteran on the verge of getting cut, the show gives access to a world few get to see.

Last year, fans learned more about Bengals starter Joe Burrow — from his friendships with his teammates, interest in fossils and game philosophy.

This upcoming season, fans will get to watch the journey of fellow Bengals QB Joe Flacco, including the midseason trade that sent him to Cincinnati and led to his first-ever trip to the Pro Bowl.

Flacco and his family will be followed throughout the season alongside Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward and Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels.

While Netflix hasn't provided too many additional details, we can expect to learn more about Flacco's transition to a divisional rival halfway through the season, his work overcoming injury and his relationship with his Bengals teammates.

After finishing his Bengals tenure with 1,664 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, Flacco signed a one-year deal to back up Burrow again in 2026.

"Quarterbacks" will premiere July 14 on Netflix.